When the Boston Red Sox (75-77) take on the Texas Rangers (83-68) at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, September 20 at 2:05 PM ET, Rafael Devers will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 98).

The favored Rangers have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +110. An 8.5-run total is set in the contest.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Time: 2:05 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (8-8, 3.87 ERA) vs Brayan Bello - BOS (12-9, 3.71 ERA)

Rangers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Red Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -135 +110 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Read More About This Game

Rangers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 58 out of the 100 games, or 58%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have a 44-30 record (winning 59.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and went 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have come away with 38 wins in the 79 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a mark of 24-18 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 7th 2nd

