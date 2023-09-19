Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (82-68) and the Boston Red Sox (75-76) at Globe Life Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rangers securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on September 19.

The probable starters are Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) for the Rangers and Tanner Houck (5-9) for the Red Sox.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 99 times this season and won 57, or 57.6%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 29-18, a 61.7% win rate, when favored by -160 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 820.

The Rangers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.31).

Rangers Schedule