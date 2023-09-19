Rangers vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 19
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (82-68) and the Boston Red Sox (75-76) at Globe Life Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rangers securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on September 19.
The probable starters are Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) for the Rangers and Tanner Houck (5-9) for the Red Sox.
Rangers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Rangers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 99 times this season and won 57, or 57.6%, of those games.
- Texas has a record of 29-18, a 61.7% win rate, when favored by -160 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 820.
- The Rangers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.31).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 14
|@ Blue Jays
|W 9-2
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Kevin Gausman
|September 15
|@ Guardians
|L 12-3
|Jon Gray vs Lucas Giolito
|September 16
|@ Guardians
|L 2-1
|Dane Dunning vs Tanner Bibee
|September 17
|@ Guardians
|L 9-2
|Cody Bradford vs Gavin Williams
|September 18
|Red Sox
|L 4-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Kutter Crawford
|September 19
|Red Sox
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Tanner Houck
|September 20
|Red Sox
|-
|Jon Gray vs Brayan Bello
|September 22
|Mariners
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Bryce Miller
|September 23
|Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Logan Gilbert
|September 24
|Mariners
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Bryan Woo
|September 25
|@ Angels
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs TBA
