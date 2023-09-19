The Dallas Cowboys at the moment have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +800.

Watch the Cowboys this season on Fubo!

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +105

+105 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800

Looking to place a futures bet on the Cowboys to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas went 9-7-0 ATS last season.

A total of nine Cowboys games last season hit the over.

Dallas compiled 354.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 11th in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 12th, allowing 330.2 yards per game.

The Cowboys posted an 8-1 record at home and were 4-4 away last year.

Dallas had an 8-3 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-2 record as underdogs.

The Cowboys were 4-2 in the NFC East and 8-4 in the NFC overall.

Cowboys Impact Players

On the ground, Tony Pollard had nine touchdowns and 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) last year.

In addition, Pollard had 39 receptions for 371 yards and three touchdowns.

In 12 games, Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.

On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and picked up 182 yards.

CeeDee Lamb had 107 catches for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In the passing game for the Texans, Brandin Cooks scored three TDs, catching 57 balls for 699 yards (53.8 per game).

Micah Parsons had 65 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended last year.

Bet on Cowboys to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cowboys Player Futures

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants W 40-0 +8000 2 September 17 Jets W 30-10 +6600 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +100000 4 October 1 Patriots - +10000 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +600 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +3000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Rams - +8000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +800 10 November 12 Giants - +8000 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +25000 12 November 23 Commanders - +8000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +5000 14 December 10 Eagles - +800 15 December 17 @ Bills - +1000 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +1400 17 December 30 Lions - +2500 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +8000

Odds are current as of September 19 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.