Boston Red Sox (74-76) will go head to head against the Texas Rangers (82-67) at Globe Life Field on Monday, September 18 at 8:05 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Rafael Devers will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the year.

The favored Rangers have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +135. The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - TEX (9-11, 3.47 ERA) vs Kutter Crawford - BOS (6-7, 4.18 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Red Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Rangers versus Red Sox game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rangers (-160) in this matchup, means that you think the Rangers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.25 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Marcus Semien hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 98 times this season and won 57, or 58.2%, of those games.

The Rangers have a record of 29-17 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (63% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The Red Sox have won in 37, or 48.1%, of the 77 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious seven times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 8th 3rd Win AL West +275 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.