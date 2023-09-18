Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers take the field on Monday at Globe Life Field against Kutter Crawford, who is starting for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch will be at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank sixth in baseball with 209 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas is third in baseball with a .454 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the league (.266).

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.5 runs per game (818 total).

The Rangers rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .338.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 16th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Texas' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.273).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Jordan Montgomery (9-11) to the mound for his 30th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-11 with a 3.47 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 168 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty went seven scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering four hits.

Montgomery enters this matchup with 17 quality starts under his belt this season.

Montgomery will try to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He has made six appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Blue Jays W 10-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Yusei Kikuchi 9/14/2023 Blue Jays W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Kevin Gausman 9/15/2023 Guardians L 12-3 Away Jon Gray Lucas Giolito 9/16/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Away Dane Dunning Tanner Bibee 9/17/2023 Guardians L 9-2 Away Cody Bradford Gavin Williams 9/18/2023 Red Sox - Home Jordan Montgomery Kutter Crawford 9/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Nathan Eovaldi Tanner Houck 9/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Jon Gray Brayan Bello 9/22/2023 Mariners - Home Dane Dunning Bryce Miller 9/23/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert 9/24/2023 Mariners - Home Jordan Montgomery Bryan Woo

