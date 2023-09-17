Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (71-78) will be seeking a series sweep when they face off against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (82-66) at Progressive Field on Sunday, September 17. First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET.

The Rangers are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Guardians (-125). An 8-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Rangers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams - CLE (2-5, 3.43 ERA) vs Max Scherzer - TEX (13-6, 3.77 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Guardians Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Rangers versus Guardians game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rangers (+105) in this matchup, means that you think the Rangers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Marcus Semien hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 66 times this season and won 36, or 54.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Guardians have a record of 28-26 (51.9%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Guardians have a 2-3 record over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (47.7%) in those contests.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 10-16 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Rangers had a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2000 8th 3rd Win AL West +275 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.