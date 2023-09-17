Rangers vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 17
Sunday's contest between the Texas Rangers (82-66) and the Cleveland Guardians (71-78) at Progressive Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rangers coming out on top. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on September 17.
The probable pitchers are Cody Bradford (4-1) for the Rangers and Gavin Williams (2-5) for the Guardians.
Rangers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Read More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-3.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rangers have won 57 out of the 97 games, or 58.8%, in which they've been favored.
- Texas has a record of 57-40 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 816 total runs this season.
- The Rangers have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 12
|@ Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Max Scherzer vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 13
|@ Blue Jays
|W 10-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 14
|@ Blue Jays
|W 9-2
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Kevin Gausman
|September 15
|@ Guardians
|L 12-3
|Jon Gray vs Lucas Giolito
|September 16
|@ Guardians
|L 2-1
|Dane Dunning vs Tanner Bibee
|September 17
|@ Guardians
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Gavin Williams
|September 18
|Red Sox
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Kutter Crawford
|September 19
|Red Sox
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Tanner Houck
|September 20
|Red Sox
|-
|Jon Gray vs Brayan Bello
|September 22
|Mariners
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Bryce Miller
|September 23
|Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Logan Gilbert
