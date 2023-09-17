Sunday's contest between the Texas Rangers (82-66) and the Cleveland Guardians (71-78) at Progressive Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rangers coming out on top. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on September 17.

The probable pitchers are Cody Bradford (4-1) for the Rangers and Gavin Williams (2-5) for the Guardians.

Rangers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rangers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-3.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have won 57 out of the 97 games, or 58.8%, in which they've been favored.

Texas has a record of 57-40 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 816 total runs this season.

The Rangers have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule