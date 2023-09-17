The New York Jets (1-0) hit the road to square off against the Dallas Cowboys (1-0) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Jets

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV: CBS

Cowboys Insights (2022)

Last year, the Cowboys racked up 8.9 more points per game (27.5) than the Jets gave up (18.6).

The Cowboys averaged 43.8 more yards per game (354.9) than the Jets gave up per matchup (311.1) last season.

Last year Dallas rushed for 13.6 more yards per game (135.2) than New York allowed per contest (121.6).

Last year the Cowboys turned the ball over 23 times, seven more than the Jets' takeaways (16).

Cowboys Home Performance (2022)

The Cowboys' average points scored at home (30) was higher than their overall average (27.5). But their average points conceded at home (19.7) was lower than overall (20.1).

The Cowboys racked up 363.3 yards per game at home (8.4 more than their overall average), and conceded 328.8 at home (1.4 less than overall).

Dallas accumulated 228.9 passing yards per game in home games (9.1 more than its overall average), and gave up 202.4 at home (1.5 more than overall).

The Cowboys' averages of rushing yards gained (134.4) and allowed (126.3) at home were both lower than their overall averages of 135.2 and 129.3, respectively.

In home games, the Cowboys converted 46.5% of third downs and allowed 38.2% to be converted. That's more than they converted (45.5%) and allowed (37.7%) overall.

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at New York W 40-0 NBC 9/17/2023 New York - CBS 9/24/2023 at Arizona - FOX 10/1/2023 New England - FOX 10/8/2023 at San Francisco - NBC

