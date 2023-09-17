Entering this week's action, the Dallas Cowboys (1-0) have six players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the New York Jets (1-0) on Sunday, September 17 at AT&T Stadium, with kick-off at 4:25 PM .

The Cowboys played the New York Giants in their most recent outing, winning 40-0.

The Jets' last game was a 22-16 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Brandin Cooks WR Knee Questionable Tyler Smith OL Hamstring Doubtful Sam Williams DE Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Donovan Wilson S Calf Doubtful Zack Martin OG Groin Questionable Tyron Smith OT Ankle Full Participation In Practice

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Breece Hall RB Knee Questionable Greg Zuerlein K Groin Out Duane Brown OT Shoulder Questionable Mekhi Becton OT Knee Questionable

Cowboys vs. Jets Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cowboys Season Insights (2022)

From an offensive standpoint, the Cowboys ranked 11th in the NFL with 354.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 12th in total defense (330.2 yards allowed per contest).

Dallas surged on both sides of the ball last season, ranking fourth-best in scoring offense (27.5 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (20.1 points allowed per game).

On offense, the Cowboys ranked 14th in the NFL with 219.8 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked eighth in passing yards allowed per contest (200.9).

Dallas totaled 135.2 rushing yards per game on offense last season (ninth in NFL), and it gave up 129.3 rushing yards per game (22nd) on the other side of the ball.

The Cowboys forced 33 total turnovers (first in NFL) last season and turned it over 23 times (17th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +10, the second-best in the NFL.

Cowboys vs. Jets Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-8.5)

Cowboys (-8.5) Moneyline: Cowboys (-450), Jets (+350)

Cowboys (-450), Jets (+350) Total: 38.5 points

