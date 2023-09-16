SoCon Games Today: How to Watch SoCon Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 3
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for info on how to watch all of the Week 3 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can watch all seven games involving teams from the SoCon.
SoCon Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|VMI Keydets at NC State Wolfpack
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|The CW
|Furman Paladins at Kennesaw State Owls
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Western Carolina Catamounts at Eastern Kentucky Colonels
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Presbyterian Blue Hose at Wofford Terriers
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Citadel Bulldogs at Chattanooga Mocs
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Samford Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|SEC Network+
|East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Austin Peay Governors
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
