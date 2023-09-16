As we head into Week 3 of the college football campaign, there are 11 games involving teams from the MVFC on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.

MVFC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at Boise State Broncos 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Indiana State Sycamores at Ball State Cardinals 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lamar Cardinals at South Dakota Coyotes 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Robert Morris Colonials at Youngstown State Penguins 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Illinois State Redbirds at Eastern Illinois Panthers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Central Arkansas Bears at North Dakota State Bison 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Drake Bulldogs vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Iowa Panthers at Idaho State Bengals 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lindenwood Lions at Western Illinois Leathernecks 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Illinois Salukis at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Murray State Racers at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

