The Arizona Wildcats (1-1) are big 17.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the UTEP Miners (1-2). This game has an over/under of 57.5 points.

Arizona is averaging 454.5 yards per game on offense (39th in the FBS), and rank 32nd defensively, yielding 285.5 yards allowed per game. In terms of total offense, UTEP ranks 84th in the FBS (368.7 total yards per game) and 58th on the other side of the ball (324.7 total yards allowed per contest).

UTEP vs. Arizona Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

Location: Tucson, Arizona

Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Arizona vs UTEP Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Arizona -17.5 -115 -105 57.5 -110 -110 -800 +550

With 72 receptions for 947 yards and seven touchdowns, Tyrin Smith was a big performer in the passing game last season.

Gavin Hardison played 12 games last year, and aired it out for 1,976 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 52.5% completion percentage.

As a runner, Hardison scrambled for 76 yards (1.2 YPC) and one touchdown.

Reynaldo Flores rushed for 276 yards (23 yards per game) and five TDs.

Flores tallied 49 catches (on 87 targets) for 539 yards and one touchdown in addition to the numbers he generated in the ground game.

In 12 games last year, Ronald Awatt run for 734 rushing yards (4.5 yards per carry) and two touchdowns.

Last season Cal Wallerstedt totaled 61 tackles, 10 TFL, and eight sacks in 12 games.

Jadrian Taylor played in 12 games, compiling 32 tackles, eight TFL, and 9.5 sacks.

In 12 games, Tyrice Knight totaled 60 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception.

Kobe Hylton was a significant player on D last year, with 57 tackles, six TFL, and 0.5 sacks.

