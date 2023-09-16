The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-2) play an FCS opponent, the Tarleton State Texans (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Texas Tech ranks 45th in total offense (443.5 yards per game) and 97th in total defense (396.0 yards allowed per game) this season. Tarleton State's defense ranks 83rd in the FCS with 421.5 total yards surrendered per game, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks second-best by generating 515.5 total yards per game.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas Tech vs. Tarleton State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Texas Tech vs. Tarleton State Key Statistics

Texas Tech Tarleton State 443.5 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 515.5 (6th) 396.0 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.5 (75th) 133.5 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.0 (26th) 310.0 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.5 (4th) 5 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has thrown for 620 yards, completing 63.2% of his passes and collecting six touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 137 yards (68.5 ypg) on 38 carries with one rushing touchdown.

This season, Tahj Brooks has carried the ball 17 times for 105 yards (52.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Jerand Bradley's team-leading 171 yards as a receiver have come on 13 receptions (out of 22 targets) with two touchdowns.

Myles Price has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 96 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Drae McCray's six receptions have yielded 73 yards.

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis has racked up 645 yards on 58.9% passing while tossing seven touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 33 yards .

Derrel Kelley III has run for 192 yards on 29 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Kayvon Britten has racked up 32 carries and totaled 146 yards with three touchdowns.

Keylan Johnson's 255 receiving yards (127.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has seven receptions on eight targets with four touchdowns.

Benjamin Omayebu has caught 10 passes and compiled 100 receiving yards (50.0 per game).

Darius Cooper has racked up 96 reciving yards (48.0 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas Tech or Tarleton State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.