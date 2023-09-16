The Rice Owls (1-1) face an FCS opponent, the Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Rice Stadium.

With 323 yards of total offense per game (19th-worst) and 450.5 yards allowed per game on defense (18th-worst), Rice has been struggling on both sides of the ball this season. Texas Southern ranks 45th in total yards per game (362), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-worst in the FCS with 502 total yards conceded per contest.

Texas Southern vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Houston, Texas

Venue: Rice Stadium

Texas Southern vs. Rice Key Statistics

Texas Southern Rice 362 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323 (116th) 502 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 450.5 (105th) 170.5 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 48 (129th) 191.5 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 275 (43rd) 2 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (104th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (109th)

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Andrew Body has compiled 286 yards on 47.4% passing while recording three touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 64 yards .

The team's top rusher, LaDarius Owens, has carried the ball 16 times for 141 yards (70.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Jacorey Howard has run for 76 yards across 20 attempts.

Quaydarius Davis' 143 receiving yards (71.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has eight receptions on nine targets with one touchdown.

Jyrin Johnson has recorded 87 receiving yards (43.5 yards per game) on 10 receptions.

AJ Bennett's five grabs (on eight targets) have netted him 86 yards (43 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has 550 passing yards for Rice, completing 61.8% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Dean Connors has compiled 71 rushing yards on 16 carries. He's also added 89 yards (44.5 per game) on nine catches.

Juma Otoviano has carried the ball 16 times for 20 yards (10 per game) while also racking up 48 yards through the air.

Luke McCaffrey's team-leading 121 yards as a receiver have come on nine receptions (out of 19 targets) with three touchdowns.

Braylen Walker has put together a 116-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in six passes on nine targets.

