The Texas A&M Aggies (1-1) host the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-0) at Kyle Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Texas A&M ranks 98th in scoring defense this year (29 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th-best in the FBS with 42.5 points per game. From an offensive perspective, UL Monroe is generating 341.5 total yards per game (99th-ranked). It ranks 39th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (297 total yards given up per game).

See more details below, including how to watch this game on SEC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe Key Statistics

Texas A&M UL Monroe 422 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341.5 (103rd) 336.5 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 297 (35th) 115.5 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 246 (7th) 306.5 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 95.5 (130th) 3 (69th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (3rd)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman leads Texas A&M with 572 yards (286 ypg) on 49-of-76 passing with seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 51 rushing yards on eight carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Amari Daniels has carried the ball 25 times for a team-high 113 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Evan Stewart's team-high 257 yards as a receiver have come on 19 catches (out of 27 targets) with two touchdowns.

Noah Thomas has caught 10 passes for 112 yards (56 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Ainias Smith has hauled in six receptions for 67 yards, an average of 33.5 yards per game.

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Hunter Herring has recored 121 passing yards, or 60.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 53.3% of his passes and has thrown one touchdown with zero interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 34 rushing yards per game.

Hunter Smith has run the ball 20 times for 204 yards, with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Woullard has racked up 169 yards (on 24 attempts).

Tyrone Howell's 132 receiving yards (66 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 13 receptions on 22 targets with one touchdown.

Nyny Davis has five receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 25 yards (12.5 yards per game) this year.

Justin Kimber's four targets have resulted in two grabs for 17 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas A&M or UL Monroe gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.