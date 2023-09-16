Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
Our computer model predicts the Texas A&M Aggies will beat the UL Monroe Warhawks on Saturday, September 16 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Kyle Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|UL Monroe (+36.5)
|Under (53.5)
|Texas A&M 34, UL Monroe 17
Week 3 SEC Predictions
Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)
- The Aggies have won once against the spread this season.
- In games they have played as 36.5-point favorites or more, Texas A&M has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.
- Every Aggies game has gone over the point total this year.
- The over/under in this game is 53.5 points, 3.5 higher than the average total in Texas A&M games this season.
UL Monroe Betting Info (2023)
- The Warhawks have compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Warhawks have not gone over a point total in one games with a set over/under.
- The average point total for the UL Monroe this season is 6.5 points lower than this game's over/under.
Aggies vs. Warhawks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Texas A&M
|42.5
|29.0
|52.0
|10.0
|33.0
|48.0
|UL Monroe
|20.5
|13.5
|20.5
|13.5
|--
|--
