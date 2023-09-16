The Texas A&M Aggies (1-1) and UL Monroe Warhawks (2-0) will battle at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe?

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: College Station, Texas
  • Venue: Kyle Field

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Texas A&M 30, UL Monroe 21
  • Texas A&M has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • The Aggies have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of or shorter.
  • UL Monroe won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
  • The Warhawks have played as an underdog of or more once this season and won that game.
  • The Aggies have an implied moneyline win probability of 0.0% in this contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: UL Monroe (+36.5)
  • This season Texas A&M has one win against the spread.
  • This season, the Aggies won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 36.5 points or more.
  • UL Monroe has one win against the spread in one games this year.

Parlay your bets together on the Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (53.5)
  • Texas A&M averages 42.5 points per game against UL Monroe's 20.5, totaling 9.5 points over the contest's point total of 53.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Texas A&M

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 50 49.5 50.5
Implied Total AVG 35.5 44 27
ATS Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

UL Monroe

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 47 47
Implied Total AVG 28 28
ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.