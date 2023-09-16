SEC opponents match up when the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) and the Florida Gators (1-1) square off on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Tennessee ranks 26th in total offense (477.5 yards per game) and 27th in total defense (270 yards allowed per game) this year. From an offensive standpoint, Florida is accumulating 30 points per contest (67th-ranked). It ranks 36th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (15.5 points surrendered per game).

Tennessee vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Tennessee vs. Florida Key Statistics

Tennessee Florida 477.5 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453 (54th) 270 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 191 (1st) 257.5 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170 (60th) 220 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 283 (38th) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (121st)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has compiled 429 yards (214.5 ypg) on 42-of-63 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 40 rushing yards (20 ypg) on 12 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jaylen Wright, has carried the ball 25 times for 233 yards (116.5 per game).

Jabari Small has carried the ball 26 times for 162 yards (81 per game).

Ramel Keyton has hauled in eight receptions for 118 yards (59 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Squirrel White has grabbed 10 passes while averaging 37.5 yards per game.

Bru McCoy's seven grabs are good enough for 72 yards.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz leads Florida with 526 yards on 45-of-61 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Montrell Johnson has rushed for 125 yards on 18 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also tacked on three catches, totaling 41 yards.

Trevor Etienne has run for 109 yards across 18 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall has collected 14 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 215 (107.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 20 times and has one touchdown.

Marcus Burke has two receptions (on three targets) for a total of 61 yards (30.5 yards per game) this year.

Eugene Wilson III has racked up 60 reciving yards (30 ypg) this season.

