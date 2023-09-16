The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) visit the Northwestern State Demons (0-2) at Harry Turpin Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Northwestern State is averaging 255.5 yards per game offensively this season (97th in the FCS), and is giving up 453.5 yards per game (98th) on the defensive side of the ball. SFA's offense has been dominant, accumulating 34.0 points per contest (25th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 55th by surrendering 29.0 points per game.

SFA vs. Northwestern State Game Info

SFA vs. Northwestern State Key Statistics

SFA Northwestern State 362.5 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.5 (99th) 384.5 (67th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453.5 (90th) 176.0 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.0 (65th) 186.5 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.5 (105th) 1 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (117th) 4 (4th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (2nd)

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer has recored 373 passing yards, or 186.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 52.9% of his passes and has collected one touchdown with four interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 44.0 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Jerrell Wimbley has run for 173 yards on 34 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Anthony Williams has totaled 96 yards on 21 carries with one touchdown.

Lawton Rikel's 131 receiving yards (65.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has nine catches on four targets.

Ty Love has caught six passes and compiled 76 receiving yards (38.0 per game).

Josh Thompson's five targets have resulted in five catches for 60 yards.

Northwestern State Stats Leaders

Tyler Vander Waal has thrown for 244 yards (122.0 ypg) to lead Northwestern State, completing 42.3% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Kolbe Burrell has racked up 85 yards on 17 carries while finding the end zone one time.

Darius Boone Jr. has piled up 68 yards on 19 carries.

Jaren Mitchell's team-high 60 yards as a receiver have come on four catches (out of seven targets).

Scooter Adams has put together a 59-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in three passes on three targets.

Travon Jones has racked up three grabs for 44 yards, an average of 22.0 yards per game.

