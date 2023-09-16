The Texas Rangers (82-65) visit the Cleveland Guardians (70-78) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Guardians will give the ball to Tanner Bibee (10-4, 3.03 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Dane Dunning (10-6, 3.97 ERA).

Rangers vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

The Rangers are sending Dunning (10-6) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.97 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 28-year-old has a 3.97 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings over 31 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.

Dunning enters this game with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Dunning will try to extend a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 innings per appearance).

He has had seven appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

The Guardians' Bibee (10-4) will make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on two hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with a 3.03 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .230.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Bibee has 15 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Tanner Bibee vs. Rangers

The Rangers have scored 815 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB. They are batting .267 for the campaign with 209 home runs, sixth in the league.

The Rangers have gone 5-for-22 with a home run and two RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

