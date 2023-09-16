Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians head into the second of a three-game series against Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 209 home runs.

Texas is third in MLB with a .456 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .267 team batting average.

Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 815 total runs this season.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .339.

The Rangers rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Texas has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Texas has pitched to a 4.29 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.268 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning (10-6) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 22 starts this season.

Dunning has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 31 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2023 Blue Jays W 10-4 Away Dane Dunning Chris Bassitt 9/12/2023 Blue Jays W 6-3 Away Max Scherzer Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/13/2023 Blue Jays W 10-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Yusei Kikuchi 9/14/2023 Blue Jays W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Kevin Gausman 9/15/2023 Guardians L 12-3 Away Jon Gray Lucas Giolito 9/16/2023 Guardians - Away Dane Dunning Tanner Bibee 9/17/2023 Guardians - Away Max Scherzer Gavin Williams 9/18/2023 Red Sox - Home Jordan Montgomery Kutter Crawford 9/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Nathan Eovaldi Tanner Houck 9/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Jon Gray Brayan Bello 9/22/2023 Mariners - Home Dane Dunning Bryce Miller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.