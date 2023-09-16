North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The North Texas Mean Green (0-2) will look to upset the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Bulldogs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 67.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Ruston, Louisiana
- Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium
North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisiana Tech Moneyline
|North Texas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisiana Tech (-4.5)
|67.5
|-200
|+165
|DraftKings
|Louisiana Tech (-4.5)
|67.5
|-205
|+170
|FanDuel
|Louisiana Tech (-4.5)
|67.5
|-205
|+168
North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends
- North Texas is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).
- The Mean Green have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Louisiana Tech has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
North Texas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
