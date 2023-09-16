The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1) and the North Texas Mean Green (0-2) meet at Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

On offense, Louisiana Tech ranks 72nd in the FBS with 29 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 79th in points allowed (321 points allowed per contest). North Texas ranks 67th in points per game (30), but it has been worse defensively, ranking fourth-worst in the FBS with 52 points allowed per contest.

North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech Key Statistics

North Texas Louisiana Tech 386.5 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398 (11th) 591.5 (127th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321 (114th) 146 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.7 (62nd) 240.5 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.3 (77th) 6 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (104th) 5 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (32nd)

North Texas Stats Leaders

Stone Earle has compiled 270 yards (135 ypg) while completing 56.4% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 59 yards .

Oscar Adaway III has rushed 17 times for 73 yards, with one touchdown.

Isaiah Johnson has piled up 63 yards (on 13 carries).

Jay Maclin's 183 receiving yards (91.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has seven catches on 12 targets with three touchdowns.

Damon Ward Jr. has caught four passes and compiled 85 receiving yards (42.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Roderic Burns' eight receptions (on 10 targets) have netted him 81 yards (40.5 ypg).

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has thrown for 684 yards (228 ypg) to lead Louisiana Tech, completing 67.4% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Keith Willis Jr. has racked up 226 yards on 26 carries while finding the end zone three times.

This season, Charvis Thornton has carried the ball 23 times for 113 yards (37.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Smoke Harris' leads his squad with 211 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 receptions (out of 23 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Kyle Maxwell has caught five passes while averaging 37.7 yards per game.

Koby Duru's six receptions have turned into 84 yards and two touchdowns.

