The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1) are 4.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the North Texas Mean Green (0-2). The game has a 69.5-point over/under.

From an offensive standpoint, Louisiana Tech ranks 71st in the FBS with 29 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 79th in points allowed (321 points allowed per contest). North Texas' defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, allowing 52 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 66th with 30 points per contest.

North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Joe Aillet Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Louisiana Tech vs North Texas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisiana Tech -4.5 -115 -105 69.5 -105 -115 -200 +165

North Texas Betting Records & Stats

North Texas Stats Leaders

Austin Aune last season piled up 3,547 passing yards with 33 passing touchdowns, 15 interceptions and a 56.7% completion percentage.

Aune was a factor with his legs, too, rushing for 52 yards and one TD.

As a runner, Ikaika Ragsdale generated 755 rushing yards with seven touchdowns.

The passing attack was also helped by the receiving skills of Ragsdale, who grabbed 19 balls (on 24 targets) for 135 yards and three touchdowns.

Jyaire Shorter was an important part of the aerial attack last year, amassing 23 catches for 628 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In 14 games last season, Ayo Adeyi run for 807 rushing yards (7.2 yards per carry) and four touchdowns.

On defense KD Davis, who played in 14 games, amassed 88 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception.

On defense, Mazin Richards posted 7.5 sacks to go with nine TFL and 45 tackles.

Larry Nixon III helped on defense with 64 tackles, one TFL, and one sack in 14 games.

With 47 tackles, Deshawn Gaddie made a big impact on D.

