Looking for Saturday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the best matchups of the day, which features Trevor Williams starting for the Nationals, and Corbin Burnes taking the ball for Brewers.

Keep reading to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the docket for September 16.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Giants at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Keaton Winn (1-2) to the hill as they play the Rockies, who will counter with Peter Lambert (3-7) when the clubs play on Saturday.

SF: Winn COL: Lambert 7 (33 IP) Games/IP 25 (87.1 IP) 3.55 ERA 5.36 6.8 K/9 7.3

Red Sox at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Chris Sale (6-4) to the mound as they take on the Blue Jays, who will counter with Chris Bassitt (14-8) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.

BOS: Sale TOR: Bassitt 17 (86.2 IP) Games/IP 30 (178.2 IP) 4.88 ERA 3.83 11.0 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -125

-125 BOS Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Padres at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Matt Waldron (0-3) to the mound as they play the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Mason Miller (0-2) for the matchup between the teams on Saturday.

SD: Waldron OAK: Miller 5 (24.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (25.1 IP) 5.55 ERA 2.84 5.5 K/9 9.9

Vegas Odds for Padres at Athletics

SD Odds to Win: -150

-150 OAK Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Braves at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Jared Shuster (4-3) to the mound as they take on the Marlins, who will give the start to Bryan Hoeing (2-2) when the clubs face off Saturday.

ATL: Shuster MIA: Hoeing 10 (49.2 IP) Games/IP 30 (62.1 IP) 5.26 ERA 4.04 5.1 K/9 7.1

Vegas Odds for Braves at Marlins

ATL Odds to Win: -140

-140 MIA Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9 runs

Rangers at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (10-6) to the bump as they play the Guardians, who will counter with Tanner Bibee (10-4) when the clubs play Saturday.

TEX: Dunning CLE: Bibee 31 (152 IP) Games/IP 24 (136.2 IP) 3.97 ERA 3.03 7.2 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -115

-115 TEX Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8 runs

Yankees at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Luke Weaver (2-5) to the hill as they take on the Pirates, who will look to Luis Ortiz (4-4) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.

NYY: Weaver PIT: Ortiz 26 (110.1 IP) Games/IP 15 (73.1 IP) 6.77 ERA 4.66 7.6 K/9 5.9

Rays at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (9-5) to the mound as they face the Orioles, who will counter with Grayson Rodriguez (5-4) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

TB: Glasnow BAL: Rodriguez 18 (105.2 IP) Games/IP 20 (103.1 IP) 3.24 ERA 4.88 12.1 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Rays at Orioles

TB Odds to Win: -125

-125 BAL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 7.5 runs

Nationals at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Williams (6-10) to the hill as they take on the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Burnes (9-8) when the clubs face off Saturday.

WSH: Williams MIL: Burnes 28 (139 IP) Games/IP 29 (179 IP) 5.44 ERA 3.47 6.9 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -275

-275 WSH Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 8 runs

Twins at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Pablo Lopez (10-7) to the hill as they take on the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Touki Toussaint (3-7) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.

MIN: Lopez CHW: Toussaint 29 (178.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (71.2 IP) 3.48 ERA 5.65 10.7 K/9 8.9

Vegas Odds for Twins at White Sox

MIN Odds to Win: -225

-225 CHW Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 8.5 runs

Astros at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send J.P. France (11-5) to the mound as they face the Royals, who will counter with Cole Ragans (6-4) when the clubs play on Saturday.

HOU: France KC: Ragans 22 (127 IP) Games/IP 26 (77.2 IP) 3.61 ERA 3.13 6.8 K/9 10.8

Vegas Odds for Astros at Royals

HOU Odds to Win: -150

-150 KC Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Reds at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Andrew Abbott (8-5) to the mound as they take on the Mets, who will counter with Tylor Megill (8-7) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

CIN: Abbott NYM: Megill 18 (99 IP) Games/IP 22 (107.1 IP) 3.64 ERA 5.03 9.7 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Reds at Mets

CIN Odds to Win: -115

-115 NYM Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Phillies at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (2-6) to the mound as they play the Cardinals, who will look to Miles Mikolas (7-11) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.

PHI: Suarez STL: Mikolas 19 (107.2 IP) Games/IP 31 (176.1 IP) 3.93 ERA 4.75 8.7 K/9 5.9

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Cardinals

PHI Odds to Win: -115

-115 STL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Cubs at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (6-7) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will look to Zach Davies (2-5) when the clubs meet on Saturday.

CHC: Hendricks ARI: Davies 21 (121.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (75.1 IP) 3.86 ERA 6.81 6.2 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Diamondbacks

CHC Odds to Win: -120

-120 ARI Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Tigers at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will look to Tyler Anderson (6-6) when the clubs meet Saturday.

DET: Gipson-Long LAA: Anderson 1 (5 IP) Games/IP 26 (136 IP) 3.60 ERA 5.36 9.0 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Angels

DET Odds to Win: -115

-115 LAA Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8 runs

Dodgers at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (12-4) to the bump as they take on the Mariners, who will hand the ball to Bryce Miller (8-5) when the teams meet on Saturday.

LAD: Kershaw SEA: Miller 21 (117.1 IP) Games/IP 22 (117.2 IP) 2.61 ERA 4.05 9.4 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Mariners

LAD Odds to Win: -150

-150 SEA Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 7.5 runs

