Our projection model predicts the Houston Cougars will beat the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, September 16 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Houston vs. TCU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Houston (+7.5) Over (64.5) Houston 37, TCU 35

Houston Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Cougars.

The Cougars is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

One of the Cougars' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

The average point total for the Houston this year is nine points lower than this game's over/under.

TCU Betting Info (2023)

The Horned Frogs have a 75.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Horned Frogs haven't won a game against the spread this season.

TCU has not covered the spread when they are at least 7.5-point favorites (0-1).

All one of the Horned Frogs' games have gone over the point total this season.

The over/under for this game is 64.5 points, one more than the average point total for TCU games this season.

Cougars vs. Horned Frogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed TCU 41.5 25.5 41.5 25.5 -- -- Houston 29 28.5 17 14 41 43

