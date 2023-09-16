The Houston Christian Huskies (1-1) visit the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-1) at Hardy M. Graham Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

UT Martin ranks 56th in scoring offense (22.5 points per game) and 98th in scoring defense (39.5 points allowed per game) this year. Houston Christian has been dominant on the defensive side of the ball, giving up just 216.5 total yards per game (16th-best). On offense, it ranks 67th by compiling 322.5 total yards per game.

Houston Christian vs. UT Martin Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Houston Christian vs. UT Martin Key Statistics

Houston Christian UT Martin 322.5 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.0 (39th) 216.5 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 536.0 (109th) 146.5 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.5 (5th) 176.0 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.5 (107th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (60th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits has racked up 352 yards (176.0 ypg) while completing 64.1% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 30 yards .

The team's top rusher, Champ Dozier, has carried the ball 29 times for 177 yards (88.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jesse Valenzuela has taken eight carries and totaled 51 yards.

Karl Reynolds has racked up 161 receiving yards on nine catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

AJ Wilson has caught three passes and compiled 66 receiving yards (33.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Aaron Sotelo's four targets have resulted in four grabs for 52 yards.

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent has racked up 235 yards (117.5 ypg) on 32-of-65 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 95 rushing yards (47.5 ypg) on 14 carries.

Sam Franklin has racked up 305 yards on 32 carries while finding paydirt three times.

This season, Jordan Castleberry has carried the ball 14 times for 97 yards (48.5 per game).

DeVonte Tanksley's leads his squad with 47 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on six catches (out of 13 targets).

Asa Wondeh has put together a 42-yard season so far, reeling in four passes on four targets.

Trevonte Rucker's six catches have turned into 37 yards and one touchdown.

