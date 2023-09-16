Texas High School Football Live Streams in Guadalupe County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
High school football is happening this week in Guadalupe County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Guadalupe County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Seguin High School at Lehman High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on September 16
- Location: Abilene, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.