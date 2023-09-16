The Dallas Cowboys at the moment have +1000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +135

+135 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, nine Cowboys games went over the point total.

Dallas compiled 354.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 11th in the . On defense, it ranked 12th, allowing 330.2 yards per contest.

The Cowboys went 8-1 at home last season and 4-4 away from home.

Dallas was 3-2 as underdogs and 8-3 as favorites.

The Cowboys were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC East.

Cowboys Impact Players

Tony Pollard ran for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In the passing game, Pollard scored three touchdowns, with 39 receptions for 371 yards.

Dak Prescott threw for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), completing 66.2% of his passes, with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and picked up 182 yards.

CeeDee Lamb had 107 receptions for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In the passing game with the Texans, Brandin Cooks scored three TDs, catching 57 balls for 699 yards (53.8 per game).

Micah Parsons had 65 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended last year.

Cowboys Player Futures

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants W 40-0 +8000 2 September 17 Jets - +5000 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +50000 4 October 1 Patriots - +6600 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +700 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Rams - +10000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +750 10 November 12 Giants - +8000 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +20000 12 November 23 Commanders - +10000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +5000 14 December 10 Eagles - +750 15 December 17 @ Bills - +900 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +1600 17 December 30 Lions - +1800 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +10000

