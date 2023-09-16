The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Brendon Todd is currently in 20th place with a score of -3.

Brendon Todd is currently listed by sportsbooks at +4500 to win the tournament this week.

Brendon Todd Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Todd has shot under par eight times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score once in his last 17 rounds.

Over his last 17 rounds, Todd has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five events, Todd has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

In his past five events, Todd has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Todd has qualified for the weekend in seven consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 31 -6 267 0 19 2 5 $3.2M

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Todd's past seven appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 21st.

Todd has five made cuts in his past seven appearances at this tournament.

Todd finished 20th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

At 7,123 yards, Silverado CC (North) is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,018 yards.

Courses that Todd has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,265 yards, 142 yards longer than the 7,123-yard Silverado CC (North) this week.

Todd's Last Time Out

Todd finished in the sixth percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the BMW Championship ranked in the 37th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

Todd was better than just 10% of the competitors at the BMW Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Todd failed to record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the field averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Todd recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Todd's two birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the BMW Championship were less than the field average (8.8).

In that most recent tournament, Todd's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 7.7).

Todd finished the BMW Championship without recording a birdie on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the BMW Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Todd finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Todd's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

