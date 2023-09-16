Abilene Christian vs. Incarnate Word Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
In the game between the Incarnate Word Cardinals and Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday, September 16 at 8:00 PM, our projection system expects the Cardinals to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Abilene Christian vs. Incarnate Word Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Incarnate Word (-13)
|50.3
|Incarnate Word 32, Abilene Christian 19
Week 3 UAC Predictions
Abilene Christian Betting Info (2022)
- The Wildcats compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, three of Wildcats games went over the point total.
Incarnate Word Betting Info (2023)
- The Cardinals are winless against the spread so far this year in one game with a set total.
- The Cardinals' one games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.
Wildcats vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Abilene Christian
|38
|13.5
|31
|11
|45
|16
|Incarnate Word
|28
|17.5
|--
|--
|28
|17.5
