The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Wood County, Texas this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Winkler County
  • El Paso County
  • Tyler County
  • Gregg County
  • Brazos County
  • Angelina County
  • Burnet County
  • Van Zandt County
  • Comanche County
  • McLennan County

    • Wood County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    New Boston High School at Winnsboro High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Winnsboro, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brock High School at Gunter High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Corsicana, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.