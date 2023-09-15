Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Wise County, Texas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Denton County
  • Guadalupe County
  • Irion County
  • Parker County
  • Wood County
  • Bexar County
  • Lee County
  • Rusk County
  • Tyler County
  • Jefferson County

    • Wise County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Petrolia High School at Alvord High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Alvord, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Paradise High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Paradise, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.