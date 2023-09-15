If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Winkler County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

    • Winkler County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Sundown High School at Wink High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Wink, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kermit ISD at Jal High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: Jal, NM
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

