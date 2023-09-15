Texas High School Football Live Streams in Wichita County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
High school football action in Wichita County, Texas is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Wichita County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Wichita Christian School at Rule High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Rule, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
