Texas High School Football Live Streams in Upton County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Upton County, Texas this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Upton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Rankin High School at Knox City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Hermleigh, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
