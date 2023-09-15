If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Tyler County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Tyler County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Huntington High School at Warren High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Warren, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Woodville High School at Orangefield High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Orange, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Richland Springs High School at Chester High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 16
    • Location: Chester, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

