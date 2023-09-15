The Texas Rangers (82-64) take a six-game winning streak into a road contest versus the Cleveland Guardians (69-78) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (8-7) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (7-13) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Rangers vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (8-7, 3.78 ERA) vs Giolito - CLE (7-13, 4.89 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

The Rangers will hand the ball to Gray (8-7) for his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 2 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with a 3.78 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .246.

He has 11 quality starts in 26 chances this season.

In 26 starts, Gray has pitched through or past the fifth inning 21 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

Jon Gray vs. Guardians

The Guardians have scored 591 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They have 1239 hits, 16th in baseball, with 111 home runs (30th in the league).

The Guardians have gone 5-for-23 with two home runs and four RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

Giolito gets the start for the Guardians, his 30th of the season. He is 7-13 with a 4.89 ERA and 177 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.89, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.

Giolito is looking to pick up his 14th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Giolito enters this game with 24 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In three of his 29 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

The 29-year-old's 4.89 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.283 WHIP ranks 36th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Lucas Giolito vs. Rangers

The opposing Rangers offense has a collective .267 batting average, and is second in the league with 1356 total hits and third in MLB action with 812 runs scored. They have the third-ranked slugging percentage (.457) and are sixth in all of MLB with 208 home runs.

In six innings over one appearance against the Rangers this season, Giolito has a 6 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .304.

