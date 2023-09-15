Nueces County, Texas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Coryell County
  • Hansford County
  • Rockwall County
  • Rusk County
  • Scurry County
  • Cherokee County
  • Martin County
  • Garza County
  • Austin County
  • Dallas County

    • Nueces County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Cuero High School at Calallen High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Corpus Christi, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Refugio High School at Bishop High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Bishop, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.