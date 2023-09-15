Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Nolan County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Nolan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Highland High School at Irion County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

7:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Mertzon, TX

Mertzon, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Blackwell High School at Robert Lee High School