Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Newton County, Texas this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Newton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Deweyville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Deweyville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Burkeville High School at Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Beaumont, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

