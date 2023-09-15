The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Mills County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.

    • Mills County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Goldthwaite High School at Granger High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Granger, TX
    • Conference: 2A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Moran High School at Mullin High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 16
    • Location: Mullin, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

