If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in McLennan County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

McLennan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School at Lubbock Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Centerville High School at Mart High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Mart, TX

Mart, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Clifton High School at McGregor High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 15

7:15 PM CT on September 15 Location: McGregor, TX

McGregor, TX Conference: 3A - District 17

3A - District 17 How to Stream: Watch Here

Robinson High School at Fairfield High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

7:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Fairfield, TX

Fairfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Gholson High School at Morgan High School