This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Matagorda County, Texas. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Matagorda County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

st. John XXIII College Prep at Van Vleck High School