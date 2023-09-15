Texas High School Football Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Lee County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Lee County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Rosehill Christian School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Lexington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.