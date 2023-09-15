High school football competition in Jasper County, Texas is happening this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Yoakum County
  • Harrison County
  • Anderson County
  • Castro County
  • Gillespie County
  • Lampasas County
  • Hockley County
  • Mills County
  • Upshur County
  • Crockett County

    • Jasper County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Kountze High School at Buna High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Buna, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 22
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Jasper High School at Franklin High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Franklin, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.