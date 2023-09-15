Texas High School Football Live Streams in Jasper County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Jasper County, Texas is happening this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jasper County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Kountze High School at Buna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Buna, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 22
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jasper High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Franklin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
