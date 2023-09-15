Texas High School Football Live Streams in Irion County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
High school football action in Irion County, Texas is happening this week, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Irion County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Highland High School at Irion County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Mertzon, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.