There is high school football action in Galveston County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.

    • Galveston County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Memorial High School - Pasadena at Clear Creek High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: League City, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friendswood High School at Manvel High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Rosharon, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 22
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    La Marque High School at St Pius X High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rosehill Christian School at Bay Area Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: League City, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Klein Oak High School at Dickinson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Dickinson, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Deer Park High School at Clear Brook High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Webster, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    O'Connell College Preparatory at Lutheran North Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

