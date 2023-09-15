Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Ellis County, Texas this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

    • Ellis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Milford High School at Union Hill High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Gilmer, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Waxahachie High School at Cedar Hill High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Cedar Hill, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Palmer High School at Rogers High School

    • Game Time: 7:10 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Rogers, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Trinidad High School at Avalon High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Avalon, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

