High school football is happening this week in Denton County, Texas, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Rockwall County
  • DeWitt County
  • Austin County
  • Wood County
  • Hale County
  • Knox County
  • Bosque County
  • Concho County
  • Cherokee County
  • Collingsworth County

    • Denton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Gainesville High School at Denton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Denton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gainesville State School at Denton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Denton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McKinney High School at Little Elm High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Little Elm, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Billy Ryan High School at Saginaw High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Guyer High School at Prosper High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Prosper, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    The Colony High School at Centennial High School - Burleson

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Burleson, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rock Hill High School at Braswell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Denton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grand Prairie High School at Lake Dallas High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Corinth, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.